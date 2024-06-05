Naveen Patnaik thanks all, BJD accepts mandate of people

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday thanked candidates cutting across party lines who have won in the LS and Assembly election in the state. The chief minister in a post on X also thanked all BJD leaders and workers who worked for the party in the elections. The BJD accepted the mandate of the people and announced it will continue to serve the people of the state in the coming days.

Addressing a media conference here, party Rajya Sabha MPs Sasmit Patra, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj and Sulata Deo thanked the people of the state for giving an opportunity to the party to serve them for 24 years. “In this election also people have blessed the party candidates, but there was a drop of around three per cent votes compared to 2019 which showed in the number of seats,” they said. Patra also congratulated the BJP for the party’s success in the elections.