Odisha: Sweets, dance and celebrations follow BJP historic mandate

BHUBANESWAR: Celebrations erupted at the BJP headquarters as the saffron party recorded a historic electoral victory on Tuesday.

As the BJP swept the polls, party workers and supporters chanted Narendra Modi slogans. Expecting favorable results, the BJP office in the state capital was all decked up. With early trends indicating BJP candidates doing well in the simultaneous elections held in Odisha, the preparations for the mega festivities commenced at the party headquarters in the morning itself. Laddus were prepared and distributed when the senior leaders arrived at the party headquarters.

The BJP office witnessed hustle and bustle throughout the day and the number of supporters soared when the party started to make overwhelming gains during the counting process.

Hundreds of workers, including women, visited the party office here to be part of the celebrations.

The enthusiastic supporters attributed BJP’s win in Odisha to various welfare schemes implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior BJP leaders like Dharmendra Pradhan, Baijayant Panda and Aparajita Sarangi who emerged victorious from Sambalpur, Kendrapara and Bhubaneswar Parliamentary constituencies respectively, met the workers and supporters and celebrated the party’s outstanding performance by distributing sweets.

Beaming with joy, BJP workers and supporters celebrated in other parts of the state too. Celebrations took place in western districts of Sambalpur and Bargarh where party workers and supporters could be seen bursting firecrackers.

However, after news channels started flashing results in the morning, the offices of BJD and Congress wore a deserted look. As the day progressed, some BJD leaders visited Sankha Bhawan. But they looked downcast as the party’s number of seats went down significantly.