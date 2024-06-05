Tankadhar opens BJP’s account in Jharsuguda

JHARSUGUDA: In a tightly contested battle, BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy emerged victorious over BJD nominee Dipali Das in the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency.

Tripathy secured a narrow victory, defeating his BJD rival by a margin of 1,333 votes. The BJP secured 47.69 per cent of the votes, slightly edging out BJD’s 47 per cent. However, the Congress candidate lost deposit polling only 3.02 per cent of the votes.

The counting of votes took place at Jharsuguda Engineering College, spanning 19 rounds. Initially, the BJD candidate led by 867 votes in the first round. Despite continuous lead by the BJD, the tables turned in the last two rounds, leading to a historic win for the BJP candidate.

Tripathy secured 91,105 votes, while Dipali Das received 89,772 votes. This win marks Tripathy’s revenge from his previous defeat in the last by-election. He scripted history by winning the Jharsuguda seat for the first time.

Tripathy was presented with the victory certificate by the sub-collector and returning officer in the presence of district BJP president Sunil Panda and other supporters, leading to jubilant celebrations by the BJP workers.

Similarly, BJP’s Suresh Pujari won the Brajrajnagar Assembly constituency seat by a record margin of over 26,582 votes by defeating his nearest rival candidate Alaka Mohanty of BJD by a margin of 26,582 votes. Elected to the Odisha assembly for the first time, Pujari, a veteran, was defeated thrice with BJP ticket during 2000, 2004 and 2009. After a gap of 10 years, BJP has again been successful in securing Brajrajnagar seat.

Pujari secured 82,199 votes while his BJD rival Alaka Mohanty got 55,410 votes. In this election, Congress candidate Kishore Patel lost his deposit by securing 21,809 votes.

In 2022 bye-election, BJD candidate Alaka was elected with a margin of more than 62,000 votes. But, before declaration of 2024 election, there were protests against her which made her journey difficult.