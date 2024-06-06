BJD dynasts fail to shine in poll battle

BHUBANESWAR: Dynasts, despite their influential political families, failed to bring any luck for the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections this time.
Over 25 candidates - sons, daughters, wives and nephews of popular BJD leaders - were fielded by the regional party. Some of them were either second or third generation dynasts making their political debut. While four of them contested the Lok Sabha elections, the rest fought the Assembly polls. Unfortunately, the votes did not sway in their favour this time.
In Bhubaneswar, Koraput, Aska, Bargarh and Dhenkanal Parliamentary constituencies, BJD had fielded Manmath Routray, Kaushalya Hikaka, Ranjita Sahu, Parinita Mishra and Abhinash Samal respectively, but all of them lost.
Expelled Congress leader and former Jatni MLA Suresh Routray’s son Manmath lost Bhubaneswar to BJP’s Aparajita Sarangi by 35,152 votes. Kaushalya, wife of former MP Jhina Hikaka, faced defeat at the hands of Congress’ Saptagiri Ulaka in Koraput. Ranjita, the daughter of former chairman of Kodala NAC Hara Prasad Sahu and former chairperson of Kodala NAC Sunitaprava Sahu, lost the seat to another dynast BJP’s Anita Subhadarshini in Aska. Parinita, wife of former BJP vice-president of Bargarh Sushant Mishra, lost the LS seat to Pradeep Purohit of BJP while nephew of former BJD MLA Sudhir Samal, Abhinash was defeated by BJP’s Rudra Narayan Pany.
Similarly in the Assembly segments, BJD had given tickets to Manjula Swain (Aska), Latika Pradhan (Kabisuryanagar), Sulakshana Geetanjali Devi (Sanakhemundi), Sanghamitra Swain (Sorada), Debesh Acharya (Bargarh), Barsha Singh Bariha (Padampur), Rita Sahu (Bijepur), Dipali Das (Jharsuguda), Alaka Mohanty (Brajarajnagar), Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo (Balangir), Tukuni Sahu (Titilagarh), Rohit Joseph Tirkey (Birmitrapur), Sunil Mohanty (Puri), Aravind Mohapatra (Patkura), Biplab Patra (Digapahandi), Srirup Deb (Chikiti), Subhasini Jena (Basta), Ankit Pratap Jena (Mahanga), Nabina Nayak (Umerkote), Archana Rekha Behera (Raghunathpali) and Sandhyarani Das (Korei).
None except Barsha, Kalikesh, Rohit, Sunil, Aravind and Subhasini could win. Barsha, daughter of late BJD leader Bijay Singh Bariha, had won the Padampur bypoll two years back. She kept her winning streak alive by defeating BJP’s Gobardhan Bhoy this time.
Kalikesh defeated his Congress rival and veteran leader Narasingha Mishra’s son Samarendra. Rohit, who is a former Congress leader and son of four-time Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey, won the Birmitrapur seat. Similarly, Sunil Mohanty the son of BJD stalwart late Maheswar Mohanty, won the Puri Sadar Assembly segment and Aravind Mohapatra, son of former minister and senior BJP leader Bijay Mohapatra, defeated the saffron party’s Tejeswar Parida to win Patkura. Former MP Rabindra Jena’s wife Subhasini also won against Congress’ Bijan Nayak in Basta.