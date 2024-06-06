BJD dynasts fail to shine in poll battle

BHUBANESWAR: Dynasts, despite their influential political families, failed to bring any luck for the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections this time.

Over 25 candidates - sons, daughters, wives and nephews of popular BJD leaders - were fielded by the regional party. Some of them were either second or third generation dynasts making their political debut. While four of them contested the Lok Sabha elections, the rest fought the Assembly polls. Unfortunately, the votes did not sway in their favour this time.

In Bhubaneswar, Koraput, Aska, Bargarh and Dhenkanal Parliamentary constituencies, BJD had fielded Manmath Routray, Kaushalya Hikaka, Ranjita Sahu, Parinita Mishra and Abhinash Samal respectively, but all of them lost.

Expelled Congress leader and former Jatni MLA Suresh Routray’s son Manmath lost Bhubaneswar to BJP’s Aparajita Sarangi by 35,152 votes. Kaushalya, wife of former MP Jhina Hikaka, faced defeat at the hands of Congress’ Saptagiri Ulaka in Koraput. Ranjita, the daughter of former chairman of Kodala NAC Hara Prasad Sahu and former chairperson of Kodala NAC Sunitaprava Sahu, lost the seat to another dynast BJP’s Anita Subhadarshini in Aska. Parinita, wife of former BJP vice-president of Bargarh Sushant Mishra, lost the LS seat to Pradeep Purohit of BJP while nephew of former BJD MLA Sudhir Samal, Abhinash was defeated by BJP’s Rudra Narayan Pany.