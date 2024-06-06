Congress leaders’ defection didn’t work for BJD

PARADIP: “Where did the Congress votes go?” is a question lurking in the minds of the BJD party members in Paradip and Jagatsinghpur. Contrary to the assumption that prominent Congress leaders shifting camp would transfer their votes to regional party candidates, none of the BJD MLA nominees benefited in both the constituencies.

In the Paradip Assembly constituency, former Congress leader Bapi Sarkhel, who contested the 2019 election, joined the BJD along with his wife, Monikadeep Sarkhel, ahead of the 2024 election. The Sarkhels campaigned vigorously for BJD candidate Geetanjali Routray, the wife of sitting MLA Sambit Routray. Despite expectations that the Congress votes would shift in her favour, analysis shows that this did not happen.

In the 2019 election, Sambit Routray received 69,871 votes, while Bapi Sarkhel, running as a Congress candidate, garnered 48,879 votes. BJP candidate Sampad Swain trailed with 35,037 votes. In the 2024 election, Geetanjali Routray received 68,478 votes, same as the 2019 results, while the BJP candidate surged to 84,097 votes. The Congress party received only 7,559 votes, indicating that the 48,879 Congress votes from 2019 did not transfer to the BJD.

This result raises doubts about the impact of Congress leaders who joined the BJD.