Congress leaders’ defection didn’t work for BJD

PARADIP: “Where did the Congress votes go?” is a question lurking in the minds of the BJD party members in Paradip and Jagatsinghpur. Contrary to the assumption that prominent Congress leaders shifting camp would transfer their votes to regional party candidates, none of the BJD MLA nominees benefited in both the constituencies.
In the Paradip Assembly constituency, former Congress leader Bapi Sarkhel, who contested the 2019 election, joined the BJD along with his wife, Monikadeep Sarkhel, ahead of the 2024 election. The Sarkhels campaigned vigorously for BJD candidate Geetanjali Routray, the wife of sitting MLA Sambit Routray. Despite expectations that the Congress votes would shift in her favour, analysis shows that this did not happen.
In the 2019 election, Sambit Routray received 69,871 votes, while Bapi Sarkhel, running as a Congress candidate, garnered 48,879 votes. BJP candidate Sampad Swain trailed with 35,037 votes. In the 2024 election, Geetanjali Routray received 68,478 votes, same as the 2019 results, while the BJP candidate surged to 84,097 votes. The Congress party received only 7,559 votes, indicating that the 48,879 Congress votes from 2019 did not transfer to the BJD.
This result raises doubts about the impact of Congress leaders who joined the BJD.
Poll analysts believe, the BJD’s defeat can be attributed to internal politics, the unpopularity of the incumbent MLA Routray, lack of cooperation from grassroots Congress workers, and dissent within the BJD ranks.
In Jagatsinghpur, a similar scenario unfolded. In the 2019 election, sitting MLA Prasant Muduli received 70,116 votes. In 2024, he received 70,417 votes, a marginal increase. Congress candidate Chiranjib Biswal, who received 61,474 votes in 2019, defected to the BJD and campaigned for Muduli. However, Biswal failed to transfer any significant Congress votes to Muduli, leading to a reduced vote count for the BJD. Congress voters punished Biswal’s defection by supporting BJP candidate Amrendra Das, who won the Jagatsinghpur seat.
Manoj Bhoi, president of zilla parishad and BJD leader, commented, “The defection of Congress leaders to the BJD was merely for show. There was no significant increase in the BJD’s vote percentage. Only a few Congress leaders at the block level joined the BJD, while grassroots Congress workers did not, instead supporting the BJP.”
The BJP candidate defeated Geetanjali Routray by 15,787 votes in Paradip and Amrendra Das defeated his BJD rival by 22,138 votes in Jagatsinghpur.