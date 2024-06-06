Ganjam: Worker dies as rod falls from crane

BERHAMPUR: A 38-year-old labourer was killed while working at a private industry in Pitatali under Chikiti police limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Ajit Pradhan of Laubadi village.

The incident took place when a heavy rod of a crane fell on him. He was rushed to Chikiti Hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed.

It sparked outrage among Ajit’s family members and locals, who staged a protest in front of the industry, demanding compensation for the deceased’s kin.

The situation created tension in the area. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.