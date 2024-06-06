Monsoon likely to set in over Odisha in four days: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: The prospects of a much-needed relief from heatwave conditions that have resulted in over 150 fatalities in the past week have brightened with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicting onset of south-west monsoon in Odisha within the next four days.

The IMD said conditions were favourable for further advancement of south-west monsoon into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea and Karnataka, some parts of south Maharashtra, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha, more parts of west-central and north-west Bay of Bengal in next three to four days.

Normally, south-west monsoon arrives in the state on around June 12 and weather experts said severe cyclonic storm Remal has enhanced the cross equatorial flow which may assist the progress of the rain-bearing weather system in the Bay of Bengal branch. Odisha comes under the core monsoon zone and normally receives 1,150 mm rainfall between June and September.

“Conditions are favourable for the arrival of south-west monsoon in Odisha on time this year. Monsoon had arrived in the state on June 22 last year, June 16 in 2022, June 10 in 2021, June 11 in 2020 and June 21 in 2019,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty. Meanwhile, hot and humid weather persisted in the state on Wednesday. Boudh was the hottest at 42.5 degree Celsius.

The met office said heatwave condition may prevail in parts of Balangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts on Thursday.

Due to the blistering summer, Odisha continues to report suspected sunstroke deaths. In the last 24 hours, two suspected heatstroke deaths were reported in the state. Between March and June 4, there have been reports of 151 such deaths.

So far, it has been confirmed that 36 people died due to sunstroke. While 31 deaths were not because of heatstroke, 84 cases are under inquiry at the district level, said the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office.