Six arrested for vandalising Maniabandha police station

CUTTACK: Six persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly vandalising Maniabandha police station and pelting stones at the residence of its IIC.

Police sources said on Tuesday night, a group of around 20 people, who are stated to be supporters of former Badamba MLA Debi Prasad Mishra, were reportedly making nuisance in front of a hotel at Maniabandha in an inebriated state. On being informed, IIC Kadambini Parida reached the spot and chased them away. Irked over the action, the miscreants, led by the husband of a sarpanch reached Maniabandha police station late in the night. They allegedly vandalised the police station before leaving the spot.

The miscreants then went to nearby Laxmidharpur Sahi where IIC Parida resided in a rented house. They reportedly pelted stones at her residence, abused her verbally and even threatened to kidnap her son. The window panes of the double-storey building and the IIC’s vehicle were damaged in the stone pelting. After the miscreants left, the IIC along with a team of police conducted raids in Santarabali and Mahulia panchayats and nabbed six of the miscreants. The six accused were produced in court.