BHUBANESWAR: With a stupendous victory sealed and the BJP all set to form its maiden full-majority government in Odisha, the focus has now shifted to the chief minister’s chair. Who will become the first BJP ‘Mukhyamantri’ of the state is now playing top in the minds of people.

While speculations over the key contenders for the seat have heightened, all eyes are on the BJP’s parliamentary board meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a day or two. The meeting among other issues will take a call on the chief minister of Odisha, sources said.

Contrary to the recent practice of the party of delaying its chief ministerial face in various states, the leadership is expected to make the decision soon for Odisha. The prime reason is the prime minister’s commitment to the people of the state during election campaigning that a BJP chief minister will take oath of office on June 10.