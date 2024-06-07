16 LS seat winners in Odisha have criminal cases, Baijayant richest with Rs 148 crore assets

The analysis showed all 16 candidates with criminal cases are from BJP, which emerged as the largest party winning 20 seats. The share of winning candidates with criminal cases has gone up considerably as compared to 2019 and 2014.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 29 per cent of the winners had criminal cases against them. Similarly in 2014 polls, 19 per cent of the winners had declared criminal cases. “There is an increase of 57 per cent in the number of MPs with declared criminal cases since 2014,” the ADR report stated.

This trend was also seen in serious criminal cases including attempt to murder, kidnapping and crimes against women. In 2019, four winners had serious criminal cases against them. In 2014, two winners had declared serious criminal cases pending against them.