16 LS seat winners in Odisha have criminal cases, Baijayant richest with Rs 148 crore assets

BHUBANESWAR: At least 76 per cent of the winning candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state have pending criminal cases while an equal percentage of them are crorepatis.
According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report published on Thursday, 16 of the 21 LS election winners have declared pending criminal cases against them. Of them, nine have serious criminal cases. Odisha is third among the states with the highest number of LS election winners having criminal records.
The analysis showed all 16 candidates with criminal cases are from BJP, which emerged as the largest party winning 20 seats. The share of winning candidates with criminal cases has gone up considerably as compared to 2019 and 2014.
In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 29 per cent of the winners had criminal cases against them. Similarly in 2014 polls, 19 per cent of the winners had declared criminal cases. “There is an increase of 57 per cent in the number of MPs with declared criminal cases since 2014,” the ADR report stated.
This trend was also seen in serious criminal cases including attempt to murder, kidnapping and crimes against women. In 2019, four winners had serious criminal cases against them. In 2014, two winners had declared serious criminal cases pending against them.
Among the elected representatives, former union minister Pratap Sarangi and Pradeep Panigrahy have the highest nine cases pending against them, followed by Pradip Purohit, Rudra Narayan Pany and Baijayant Panda (eight each) and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (five). Similarly, Sukanta Panigrahi has declared four pending cases against him, Bibhu Prasad Tarai and former union minister Jual Oram have three each, Balabhadra Majhi has two and Naba Charan Majhi, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Aparajita Sarangi, Sambit Patra and Ananta Nayak have one each.
The ADR report further said 16 of the 21 winners are crorepatis and 15 among them are from BJP. The saffron party’s Baijayant Panda has the highest assets worth over Rs 148 crore. Panda’s annual income of over Rs 21 crore in 2022-23 was the second highest in the country after Naveen Jindal (Rs 74 crore).
Lone Congress candidate Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, who won from Koraput LS seat, has assets worth over Rs 7 crore.