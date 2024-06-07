Hot, humid weather to prevail in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha may not get respite from the hot and humid conditions anytime soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a gradual rise in maximum day temperature by 2 degrees Celsius to 3 degree Celsius during next five days at many places in the state.

Weather experts said hot weather may persist in parts of Odisha until the southwest monsoon’s advancement gains pace and covers the entire state. “Due to south-westerly wind flow from Arabian sea, monsoon current may advance into some parts of Maharashtra and Telangana by June 9 or 10. The same current may push the monsoon into the extreme southern districts of Odisha by June 10,” said director of Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) at SOA, Sarat Chandra Sahu.

However, the flow of south-westerly winds is likely to weaken after June 10 and this may affect the further progress of the rain-bearing weather system in the state. Parts of western districts are expected to experience sweltering conditions during the period, he said. The IMD had earlier forecast below normal monsoon rains in Odisha between June and September this year. The national weather forecaster also predicted below-normal rainfall in many areas of eastern parts of central India including Odisha in June, despite the possibility of the monsoon arriving on time this year.

On Thursday, Balangir was the hottest at 43 degrees Celsius, followed by Nuapada at 42.3 degrees Celsius. The twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 38.3 degrees Celsius and 39.1 degrees Celsius respectively.