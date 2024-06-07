More third gender persons voted in Odisha this time

BHUBANESWAR: With a polling percentage of 74.44, Odisha witnessed a rise in the number of third gender voters who exercised their franchise during the recently-concluded four-phase general elections.

According to a report on voter turnout released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, the state saw participation of 22.92 per cent of transgenders who had enrolled to vote in the polls against the national average third gender turnout of 27.08 per cent. This time, 3,438 electors were enrolled in the third gender category in the electoral list of whom 787 voted.

The percentage was just 9.82 in 2019 general elections. Back then, 2,923 voters were listed in the transgender category of whom 287 had cast their vote.

It was during 2014, after the Supreme Court granted legal recognition, that the ECI for the first time categorised transgenders as the ‘third gender’. At least 1,187 transgender voters from the state were enrolled then. However, only 34 votes (3 per cent) were cast under this category.