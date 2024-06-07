More third gender persons voted in Odisha this time

BHUBANESWAR: With a polling percentage of 74.44, Odisha witnessed a rise in the number of third gender voters who exercised their franchise during the recently-concluded four-phase general elections.
According to a report on voter turnout released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, the state saw participation of 22.92 per cent of transgenders who had enrolled to vote in the polls against the national average third gender turnout of 27.08 per cent. This time, 3,438 electors were enrolled in the third gender category in the electoral list of whom 787 voted.
The percentage was just 9.82 in 2019 general elections. Back then, 2,923 voters were listed in the transgender category of whom 287 had cast their vote.
It was during 2014, after the Supreme Court granted legal recognition, that the ECI for the first time categorised transgenders as the ‘third gender’. At least 1,187 transgender voters from the state were enrolled then. However, only 34 votes (3 per cent) were cast under this category.
Transgender rights activists said even with 787 of the total 3,438 registered third gender electors voting this time, the state has a long way to go for complete inclusion of their community in the electoral process. “Awareness camps were held regularly among the transgender communities to vote. It did help but a lot more needs to be done. Prior to the 2014 SC ruling, many transgenders were enrolled as either male or female in the voter list and they have not changed their status yet,” said Sadhna Mishra, a third gender who worked along with the CEO office to create awareness among her community members on the importance of voting.
As per the 2011 Census, the transgender population stood at 20,323 in Odisha. Their numbers have increased since then. As many as 2,357 of them have received transgender certificates and ID cards from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The Centre had allowed acceptance of transgender certificate and ID card as a valid document for their Aadhaar enrolment. The community members feel although many have voter IDs and they are interested to vote, there is little motivation. “Because, no party does anything for this marginalised community after they are voted to power,” said Sadhna.