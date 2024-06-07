National Institute of Technology to open extension centre in Bhubaneswar

ROURKELA: With the aim to expand academic, placement and start-up activities, the National Institute of Technology (NIT-R) is all set to make an extension centre operational at Bhubaneswar.

Accordingly, a five-storey building with built-up area of about 95,000 square feet is coming up on a campus of one acre at Chandrasekharpur in the capital city.

Among other things, the extension centre is envisioned to cater to the need of distance education and short-term courses, hold placement and training activities, foster industry-academia partnerships and give exposure to promising startups.

NIT-R insiders said the need for the extension centre has been felt in view of the significant academic and research achievements of the NIT-R which are largely going unnoticed due to lack of air connectivity to Rourkela. They said the academic credentials of NIT-R are higher than most of its peer institutes, yet it is struggling to further improve its ‘graduate outcome’ ranking as passed-out graduates often missing on big career opportunities with big employers mostly avoiding to visit Rourkela. For the same reason many innovative ideas and product models of startsups getting incubated at the institute’s Foundation for Technology & Business Incubation (FTBI) are not getting proper exposure for commercial value-addition, they added.

NIT-R dean (Planning & Development) Pradip Sarkar said the state capital has establishments of large corporate houses, government agencies and other important stakeholders and the extension centre is envisaged to act as a catalyst to help career development of students and also enhance brand value of NIT-R.

Sources also hoped the extension centre would significantly boost the placement activities, adding the Bhubaneswar centre would also have a dedicated section of the FTBI to highlight the achievements of the startups getting incubated at Rourkela.

NIT-R registrar Rohan Dhiman said the five-storey building at an estimated cost of about Rs 27 crore will be ready soon.