No BJD member in Lok Sabha for first time, party’s vote share drops

BHUBANESWAR: After suffering a resounding defeat at the hands of BJP in the recently-concluded elections, the BJD now stares at irrelevance at the national level as the regional outfit for the first time will have no member in the Lok Sabha since its formation on December 27, 1997.

The BJD, which had 12 LS members in the last House, extended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in almost all matters and bailed out the Centre several times in passing controversial bills including the Triple Talaq Act. But this time, the party has faced a complete rout in LS election and lost 62 Assembly seats as compared to its 2019 tally.

Sources in BJD said a decision will be taken by party supremo Naveen Patnaik on the role to be played at the national level as the party has nine Rajya Sabha members. “The party president will take a decision in this regard after review of the poll performance is over,” a senior leader said.

The BJD leader further said the party is unlikely to join any group, NDA or INDIA bloc, as it will have no meaning after drawing blank in the LS polls. “We will play a role to protect the interest of the state at the national level as the party has done so far,” he added.

All eyes are now on Naveen to spell out BJD’s next move to rebuild the party. The party not only conceded ground to main rival BJP across the state but has also been decimated in tribal districts like Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Mayurbhanj. In its traditional stronghold of Ganjam, BJD has suffered severe reverses as only Naveen succeeded in holding on to his seat.