Odisha: BSKY beneficiaries to avail services without disruption

BHUBANESWAR: Amid allegations of some private hospitals denying cashless services under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Odisha government on Thursday directed all empanelled hospitals and nursing homes to continue treatment of the beneficiaries of the health assurance scheme without any disruption.
Reassuring that BSKY cardholders will continue to receive treatment at empanelled hospitals, Chief Secretary PK Jena said no hospital can deny treatment to patients under the scheme, which will continue until the new government decides on the matter.
“The MoUs on BSKY signed with empanelled hospitals remain in force and these hospitals must provide cashless treatment to cardholders. No empanelled hospital can show negligence towards the treatment of beneficiaries and cause premature discharge of patients,” Jena said in a video message.
The chief secretary urged people to dial the helpline number 104 and lodge complaints if any hospital doesn’t cooperate with BSKY beneficiaries. The Health and Family Welfare department will initiate action against the hospital or nursing home concerned.
While some nursing homes had stopped admitting patients under the scheme on the pretext of a change of government on Tuesday, several private hospitals refused to accept BSKY beneficiaries after BJP’s state president Manmohan Samal on Wednesday announced that BSKY would be replaced by Ayushman Bharat scheme once the new government is formed.
“People should not get confused over BSKY and benefits provided under it until a new scheme is implemented by the next government. Hospitals, if found violating government orders, will face consequences,” Jena clarified.
Earlier in the day, Governor Raghubar Das had expressed deep concern regarding the confusion over BSKY and the beneficiaries getting deprived of health services. He asked Jena to take appropriate steps immediately to ensure that no confusion prevails and beneficiaries get uninterrupted services.
The Health and Family Welfare department has also clarified that all BSKY beneficiaries will continue to avail cashless healthcare services until any further decision is taken.
“Hospitals have been sensitised to continue treatment to beneficiaries without any disruption. All claims raised by hospitals will be paid by the State Health Assurance Society (SHAS) as before,” the department posted on X.