Odisha: BSKY beneficiaries to avail services without disruption

BHUBANESWAR: Amid allegations of some private hospitals denying cashless services under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Odisha government on Thursday directed all empanelled hospitals and nursing homes to continue treatment of the beneficiaries of the health assurance scheme without any disruption.

Reassuring that BSKY cardholders will continue to receive treatment at empanelled hospitals, Chief Secretary PK Jena said no hospital can deny treatment to patients under the scheme, which will continue until the new government decides on the matter.

“The MoUs on BSKY signed with empanelled hospitals remain in force and these hospitals must provide cashless treatment to cardholders. No empanelled hospital can show negligence towards the treatment of beneficiaries and cause premature discharge of patients,” Jena said in a video message.

The chief secretary urged people to dial the helpline number 104 and lodge complaints if any hospital doesn’t cooperate with BSKY beneficiaries. The Health and Family Welfare department will initiate action against the hospital or nursing home concerned.

While some nursing homes had stopped admitting patients under the scheme on the pretext of a change of government on Tuesday, several private hospitals refused to accept BSKY beneficiaries after BJP’s state president Manmohan Samal on Wednesday announced that BSKY would be replaced by Ayushman Bharat scheme once the new government is formed.