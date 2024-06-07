Odisha Congress chief warns people to be aware of ‘looters’

BHUBANESWAR: Even as a BJP government is all set to be sworn in, Congress on Thursday warned people of the state to remain on guard from the looters of land, water and forest.

Congress Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar told mediapersons that the poll outcome is a warning to the people as the BJP governments in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have looted land, water and forest resources from those states.

“Now the BJP government’s attention is on the land, forest and water of SC and ST people belonging to the districts of Sundargarh, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi. BJP has planned to loot natural resources of Odisha,” he said asserting Congress will never allow it to happen.

The 14 MLAs of the Congress are equal to 140 MLAs who will guard against any attempt to loot the natural resources of Odisha, he said adding, they will fight to protect the interest of Odisha people in and outside the Assembly.

OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak thanked the people of Odisha for extending love and affection to Congress in the election. He also congratulated the newly-elected MLAs of the party.