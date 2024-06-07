Sital Sasthi Jatra in Odisha begins with ‘Patra Pendi’

‘Patra Pendi’ ritual marks the beginning of the the Jatra, which is observed with traditional fervour and gaiety by the Nandapada Sital Sasthi Jatra Committee at Balunkeswar temple in the city. Like other marriages, the parents of Lord Shiva look for a bride and then send a formal proposal to the parents of the bride for marriage. This formal proposal takes place during ‘Patra Pendi’ where the heads of the locality visit the house of the bride. As part of the ritual, the father of the groom gives a bundle of Sal leaves to the bride’s father.

This year, Ram Charan Mishra of Nandapada is donning the role of father of Balunkeswar Baba. Sumanta Panda and his wife Nitipriya Devi of Charbhati in Sambalpur city have been selected by the Nandapada Sital Sasthi Jatra Committee to take on the role of parents of Goddess Parvati. As per customs, Balunkeswar Baba was taken in a procession amid blowing of conches and beating of gongs to the house of Sumanta Panda, where the ‘Patra Pendi’ ritual was performed.

After the end of the ritual, ‘Deba Nimantran’ ritual of Balunkeswar Baba will be held on Friday, during which invitation is extended to gods and goddess in different temples in the town besides the public. The divine marriage of Lord Shiva with his consort goddess Parvati, will take place on June 10. Similarly, the homecoming procession of the divine couple to their temple after completion of their marriage, which witness footfalls of lakhs of devotees, would start on the night of June 11 and continue till afternoon of June 12.