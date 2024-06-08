Coordination meeting held for smooth conduct of Sital Sasthi rituals in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Even as the week-long festival of Sital Sasthi began with traditional rituals from Thursday, the district administration held a peace and co-ordination committee meeting with organising committee members on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by collector Akshay Sunil Agrawal and attended by members of the joint coordination committee for Sital Sasthi besides individual committees of different localities.

As per decision taken at the meeting, the divine marriage of Lord Shiva with his consort Goddess Parvati, will take place on June 10. Subsequently, the homecoming procession of the divine couple to their temple will take place after the completion of their marriage, on the night of June 11 and continue till the afternoon of June 12.

As the procession witnesses footfall of lakhs of devotees from within the district and nearby places, the police have chalked out plans to avoid congestion and ensure its smooth passage.

Sambalpur SP, Mukesh Bhamoo said, “We had a fruitful discussion with the committee members and received many inputs for management of traffic during the festival. Vehicle passes will be issued to the committee members for their free movement. We will also clear all vehicles from the route through which the procession will pass. We will make announcements beforehand to ask people to move their vehicles away from the procession route. If they do not do it by themselves, the vehicles will be towed.”

He further said, “More than 25 platoons of police will be deployed to maintain law and order during the festival as a large number of crowd comes from outside the district. We have also requested the headquarters to deploy staff who have performed duty on Sital Sasthi in the past. Adequate personnel will move along with the procession along the routes besides police personnel in plain clothes will also be deployed. Liquor shops will be closed during the festival and excise officials have been asked to keep a check on illegal sale of alcohol”.