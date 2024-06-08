Man held for selling rental cars in Odisha's Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Town police on Friday arrested a 30-year-old man who worked as a driver and sold the cars of his owners.

Berhampur ASP, Ramesh Chandra Sethy said the accused is M Krishna Pradhan, a native of Kollur village under the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. He has been staying in the Basudevnagar locality of Berhampur city. Sethy said Pradhan had contacted one B Chalapati Rao of the city for driving his car on rent.

On May 18, Pradhan took the car to a client and did not return. Pradhan was in contact with Chalapati and kept lying to him that he could not return to Berhampur as the clients had worked at different locations. However, on May 29, when Chalapati called Pradhan, the latter’s mobile phone was switched off. Suspecting foul play, Chalapati enquired about Pradhan and got to know he drove rental cars and sold them.

Chalapati reported the matter to the police which arrested Pradhan late on Thursday night from an isolated location in the city. During interrogation, Pradhan confessed to the crime. Sethy said five cars and a motorcycle were recovered from Pradhan and further investigation into the matter is on.