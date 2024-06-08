Odisha to be growth engine of Viksit Bharat for next 25 years says Modi

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Lord Jagannath during the NDA meet on Friday and exuded confidence that Odisha will be one of the growth engines of India’s ‘Vikash Yatra’ for next 25 years.

After the NDA partners re-elected Modi as their leader at the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament building, he congratulated the newly elected representatives and workers who toiled hard amid the hot and humid conditions to script a new history in the recently concluded 2024 elections.

The BJP swept the polls in Odisha by winning 20 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats and pocketed 78 seats in the 147-member legislative Assembly to form the next government in the state. Lauding the stupendous performance of the saffron party in the recently concluded elections, the Prime Minister recounted the struggle and hard work of every party leader.

“There are different forms of God. I always believe and have experienced that Lord Jagannath is the God of the poor. This time, revolutionary results have come from Odisha, the land of the Lord. I am sure, the dream of Viksit Bharat will be fulfilled soon with the blessing of Lord Jagannath and Odisha will be one of the growth engines of the Vikash Yatra of the country for next 25 years,” Modi said.

Meanwhile, Governor Raghubar Das visited Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri and offered prayers seeking blessings for the development of Odisha. He congratulated all elected MLAs and MPs from both the ruling and opposition parties. “All should join hands and work together for a developed Odisha and root out poverty from the rich state. I prayed to the Lord for this,” Das told mediapersons and assured that all welfare schemes will continue till the new government is formed and any decision on the schemes is taken.