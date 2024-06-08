Over 30,000 people to witness new CM’s oath-taking in Bhubaneswar

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP stalwart Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and senior leaders expected to attend the grand event in the state capital, the Special Protection Group (SPG) arrived in Bhubaneswar on Friday and reviewed the security measures.

Sources said the SPG team conducted a security review at Janata Maidan and Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA). It is expected to hold a meeting with Odisha Police, Commissionerate Police, regional meteorological office, BPIA, CISF, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Saturday.

“As the PM is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, security arrangements will be made as per the blue book. A three-tier security will remain in place and about 80 platoons of police force will be deployed to ensure the event passes off smoothly,” said a senior police officer. There could be changes in the total deployment after a meeting with the SPG is held.

Party sources said booth level workers will be invited for the oath taking as they played a crucial role in helping the saffron party sweep both the Parliamentary and Assembly elections.

“Booth-level workers played a significant role in BJP’s election success in Odisha. At least 30,000 people including booth level and other workers will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the CM at Janata Maidan,” said a BJP leader.

On the day, chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena and Works department principal secretary Vir Vikram Yadav visited Janata Maidan to review the arrangements.