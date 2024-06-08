Similipal tiger reserve in Odisha to close for tourists from June 12

BARIPADA: The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) will be closed for monsoon from June 12.

The park will re-open from October 1. Regional chief conservator of forests and field director of STR, Prakash Chand Gogineni said the tiger reserve is closed from mid-June every year and re-opens from November 1. But it was decided to close the park early this year as monsoon is expected to arrive early in the state.

He said two entry points- at Pithabata under Baripada territorial division and Kaliani under Jashipur in the Karanjia division will remain closed for tourists.

“The staff of the respective forest divisions have been instructed to close the gates at the entry points. Besides, notice has been uploaded on the STR official portal for tourists,” he said.

While the park is closed, the Forest department will repair the roads within the park. This apart, infrastructure development work will be carried out in the park as per the official plan and direction of the government, the RCCF said. The closure of the park will also enable animals to mate in a peaceful environment to increase their population.

However, tourists will be allowed to book and stay the eco-tourism complex in the park, Gogineni said.