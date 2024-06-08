Three anthrax cases detected in Odisha, medical team on high alert

Sources said, the cases are linked with alleged consumption of dead buffalo meat by villagers last week. Subsequently, they developed abbesses and fever. The disease was recognised when three villagers visited the local ASHA and anganwadi workers, who then alerted the health authorities on Thursday.

A medical team from Dasmantpur community health centre rushed to the village and confirmed presence of anthrax spores and distributed medicines to the affected individuals.

A special team also visited to monitor distribution of medicines among villagers and took blood samples for further examination.

Currently, a health team is camping in the village for surveillance of health condition of the tribals.

Koraput ADMO NM Satapathy said, “Our medical staff are camping at Kadkipadar village after reports of three suspected anthrax cases and necessary medical support is being given to others to prevent further spread of the disease. Besides, we conducted awareness meeting by advising the people not to consume any type of meat of dead animal.” The incident comes close on the heels of a similar outbreak in neighbouring Laxmipur last week.