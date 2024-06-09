74-year-old crushed to death by elephant in Odisha

ANGUL: A 74-year-old woman of Analabereni village within Handapa police limits was trampled to death by a wild elephant while she had gone to pluck mangoes in a nearby forest on Saturday.

Forest ranger Narendra Gamango said the victim Asha Dehury was accompanied by three others when the incident took place. “They suddenly came across the jumbo which then attacked Dehury killing her on the spot. The other three, however, managed to escape,” he said.

On getting information, locals rushed to the spot but by that time the elephant had left. “Formalities are underway to pay `6 lakh ex gratia to the deceased’s family,” the forest official said.

Villagers, meanwhile, have raised concern demanding to chase the herd away. “Efforts are on to drive away the herd,” Gamango said.

Forest department sources said since it is the mango season, people venture into the forests to collect the fruit despite strict warning and get attacked by elephants.