ECI asks CS to act against IPS officer Ashish, breather for Kutey

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked chief secretary Pradeep Jena to initiate action against 2004 batch IPS officer Ashish Singh for ‘unjustifiably availing medical leave’.

On May 27, the poll panel had asked IG (CM security) Ashish Singh to present himself for detailed medical examination by a special medical board constituted by director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar not later than May 30. Singh was on medical leave since May 4.

After the report of AIIMS special medical board declared Ashish Singh physically and mentally fit, the commision prima facie found it to be a case of misrepresentation of facts on the part of the officer, said the ECI in a letter to the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO) on Thursday.

The ECI asked the CEO to forward the report of the special medical board to the chief secretary to take appropriate action against Singh as deemed fit.