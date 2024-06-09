ECI asks CS to act against IPS officer Ashish, breather for Kutey

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked chief secretary Pradeep Jena to initiate action against 2004 batch IPS officer Ashish Singh for ‘unjustifiably availing medical leave’.
On May 27, the poll panel had asked IG (CM security) Ashish Singh to present himself for detailed medical examination by a special medical board constituted by director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar not later than May 30. Singh was on medical leave since May 4.
After the report of AIIMS special medical board declared Ashish Singh physically and mentally fit, the commision prima facie found it to be a case of misrepresentation of facts on the part of the officer, said the ECI in a letter to the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO) on Thursday.
The ECI asked the CEO to forward the report of the special medical board to the chief secretary to take appropriate action against Singh as deemed fit.
The commission had earlier directed the CEO to coordinate with director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar to constitute the special medical board to ascertain illness and treatment being undergone by Singh. The report was later sent to the ECI.
However, 1997 batch IPS officer DS Kutey, who was suspended by ECI on charge of unduly interfering in conduct of elections, got a breather as the commission revoked its order issued against him on May 27.
“The suspension of DS Kutey be revoked with immediate effect with condition that other directions given by ECI will continue as per the rules applicable. Departmental proceedings, if instituted, can only be decided with the concurrence of the commission. DS Kutey may report to the chief secretary for further posting as deemed fit”, read the poll panel’s letter to the CEO.