Exercise on to keep BJD flock together as BJP takes guard

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday continued his deliberations with senior leaders to review the election defeat.
He is also learnt to have discussed organisational restructuring of BJD to prevent further slide in the coming days. Though leaders after coming out of the meeting said steps to make BJD stronger were discussed, sources said another reason behind the continuing exercise at the Naveen Niwas was to keep his flock together. As there is strong resentment within the party against his close aide VK Pandian, the party supremo had to step in the assuage their feelings.
BJD has won 51 Assembly seats and a majority of its senior leaders have lost the elections. This has created a vacuum in the party at the leadership level and many within the outfit do not want it to be run in the old system.
Many senior leaders feel there is an urgent need to put in place an alternative organisational structure to keep the BJP in check.
Former MP Pradeep Majhi who lost from Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat found fault with the election strategy. “Senior leaders did not campaign due to which BJD could not counter the Odia asmita narrative of BJP,” he said, adding the party manifesto also came out very late.
The resentment in the party is growing as was seen at Sankha Bhawan on Friday evening when a meeting of the youth wing was convened by organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das. There was slogan shouting from the youth members and the main reason of the discontentment was a statement given by the party spokesperson defending Pandian. Senior leaders fear such incidents will increase in future. Sources said the focus of BJP will be on BJD MLAs once the government formation process is over. A BJD leader said BJP has won 78 seats and it will look to improve the number as has been seen in other states of the country in the past.
The chief minister in the last three days has met several defeated and sidelined leaders and also senior party members to discuss what organisational changes should be made in BJD. Senior leaders like former Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya, newly-elected MLA Kalikesh Singh Deo, former ministers Bhupinder Singh, Pratap Jena, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Sanjay Dasburma and others met the chief minister on the day. Acharya told mediapersons the party was strong. It will grow stronger in the coming days, he said adding discussions were held on ways to strengthen the organisation further.
Keeping them united
As there is strong resentment against VK Pandian, Naveen had to step in the assuage their feelings
Senior leaders feel there is urgent need to put in place an alternative structure to keep the BJP in check
Focus on BJD MLAs as BJP will look to improve its strength in the Assembly