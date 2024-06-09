Exercise on to keep BJD flock together as BJP takes guard

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday continued his deliberations with senior leaders to review the election defeat.

He is also learnt to have discussed organisational restructuring of BJD to prevent further slide in the coming days. Though leaders after coming out of the meeting said steps to make BJD stronger were discussed, sources said another reason behind the continuing exercise at the Naveen Niwas was to keep his flock together. As there is strong resentment within the party against his close aide VK Pandian, the party supremo had to step in the assuage their feelings.

BJD has won 51 Assembly seats and a majority of its senior leaders have lost the elections. This has created a vacuum in the party at the leadership level and many within the outfit do not want it to be run in the old system.

Many senior leaders feel there is an urgent need to put in place an alternative organisational structure to keep the BJP in check.

Former MP Pradeep Majhi who lost from Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat found fault with the election strategy. “Senior leaders did not campaign due to which BJD could not counter the Odia asmita narrative of BJP,” he said, adding the party manifesto also came out very late.