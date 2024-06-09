Four injured in leopard attack in Balasore

BALASORE: Panic gripped residents of Nayakhandi panchayat in Balasore district after four persons including a woman were wounded by a leopard on Saturday. The wild animal apparently sneaked into the human settlement from the nearby forest.

The injured were rushed to Khaira community health centre and later the 50-year-old woman, Satyabhama Naik was shifted to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital after her condition deteriorated.

Sources said a child from the Gada village first spotted the leopard. He presumed it to be a dog but screamed as the big cat emerged from the bush. Hearing the child’s scream, villagers reached the spot.

After seeing the crowd, the leopard tried to escape but injured four persons when it encountered them on its way to neighbouring Sarikhia village. Villagers informed the forest personnel of Kupari beat under Soro range.

Assistant conservator of forests Diganta Sovan Chand said the leopard might have strayed out on Friday night either from Hadgarh or Kuldiha sanctuaries located near the village. “The restless leopard is taking rest at a villager’s house and the department has asked the people not to venture out to avoid any untoward situation,” he said.