Intense lobbying among new BJP MLAs for ministerial berths in Odisha cabinet

BHUBANESWAR: Even as BJP is yet to decide who will helm the state five days after its stunning victory in the simultaneous general and Assembly elections, the political circles here are abuzz with speculation and anticipation over the composition of the new Odisha government.

With BJP securing a significant majority with 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly, intense lobbying has ensued among the newly-elected members who are vying for ministerial berths ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Monday. Since BJP is going to form the government on its own for the first time in the state, the composition of the new government is expected to reflect a delicate balance of regional representation, gender, caste dynamics and experience. The next government is likely to have a deputy chief minister as the party intends to strike a regional balance. If the chief minister is chosen from western Odisha, the deputy will be from the coastal region and vice-versa.

While final decision is yet to be made, early indications suggest the new cabinet will be a mix of seasoned politicians, fresh faces and representatives from diverse backgrounds. Given the state’s diverse geographical landscape and cultural fabric, the new government will definitely ensure equitable representation from different regions of the state.

Sources said, at least 21 elected members, including women, will be included in the first BJP cabinet for which as many as 30 veteran and newly-elected leaders of the party have been eyeing ministerial berths in the cabinet. Districts like Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Balasore and Balangir where BJP outsmarted BJD are likely to get more representation.