Lights back around Srimandir

BHUBANESWAR: Focus lights were reinstalled at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on Saturday following a directive issued by chief secretary Pradeep Jena.

On the day, the chief secretary and temple administrator Aravind Padhee visited the temple to take stock of the situation. The lights were installed around the 12th century shrine as a part of the temple beautification work during the inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama project in January. However, after the elections results were announced earlier this week, contractors of the event management company who installed the lights, removed them. This led to resentment among devotees and servitors of the temple.

While district collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said the incident is being investigated to ascertain who removed the lights and why, Puri SP Pinak Mishra informed that four persons have been detained in this regard and a probe into the matter is underway.