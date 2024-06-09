Police disprove Maoist link to doctor’s abduction in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: The Malkangiri police have debunked the alleged abduction of Dr Amlan Bhoi of Kalimela community health centre, who was reported missing from his government quarters on the morning of June 2. After thorough investigation and extensive search efforts, Dr Bhoi was traced to Karnataka and safely brought back to Malkangiri on Friday.

Upon his return and subsequent interrogation, police confirmed that there was no abduction or Naxal involvement in Dr Bhoi’s disappearance. He was reunited with his family at the Malkangiri police station following counselling, according to a release from the District Police Headquarters.

Dr Bhoi had last been seen at his government quarters on June 1 at around 10 pm after completing his duty at the Kalimela CHC. His absence the following morning, coupled with a poster in Odia allegedly from the CPI (Maoist), led locals to believe he had been abducted by Maoists. Dr Rakesh Kumar Sahoo, a neighbour and fellow medical officer at Kalimela CHC, filed a missing person complaint at Kalimela police station. Police conducted an investigation across bordering states and districts in Odisha, ultimately finding no evidence of abduction or Maoist involvement.

The breakthrough came when Malkangiri police received information about Dr Bhoi’s presence near Harohalli bus stand in Ramanagara district, Karnataka. Coordination between Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani and Ramanagara police authorities led to Dr Bhoi’s safe return. Police said Dr Bhoi left Kalimela due to personal issues and not because of any external threat.