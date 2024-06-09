Postal services affected due to staff shortage in Odisha's Jhimani

PARADIP: Severe staff shortage at the Jhimani branch post office of the Kujang sub-post office has crippled postal services for long, affecting a large number of people and institutions.

The branch situated in Bagadia panchayat, serves around 12 villages and also provides essential postal services to employees of the Paradip Refinery, CISF, local police, the Railway department, Jhimani College, and various government offices.

For the past one month, the absence of post peons has resulted in a complete halt in postal operations, causing thousands of letters, registered letters, parcels, and money orders to pile up undelivered.

This disruption has inconvenienced both the government and private sector stakeholders, as well as the general public.

Currently, the Jhimani branch post office operates with just one postmaster and no postman. The position of postman has been vacant for several months, leading to the accumulation of undelivered mail. Efforts to depute postmen from other branches have failed due to transfers and leaves, leaving the postmaster to manage all operations single-handedly.