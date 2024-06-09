South-west monsoon arrives in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: South-west monsoon arrived in Odisha on Saturday after spreading through the southern states earlier than usual.

“South-west monsoon has set in over Odisha. It covered some parts of Malkangiri district,” said the met office. It said the northern limit of monsoon now passes through Harnai, Baramati, Nizamabad, Sukma, Malkangiri, Vizianagaram and Islampur. Heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in Malkangiri, Jajpur and Nayagarh districts in the last 24 hours.

The rain bearing weather system normally arrives in Odisha around June 12. Last year, monsoon had reached the state on June 22, on June 16 in 2022, June 10 in 2021, June 11 in 2020 and on June 21 in 2019. The state comes under the core monsoon zone and normally receives 1,150 mm rainfall between June and September.

However, the met office has cautioned that heatwave and sweltering weather conditions will not abate in the next few days. Heatwave conditions will occur in parts of the state while hot and humid weather is expected to prevail in coastal districts for the next four days, said the met office. On the day, Sambalpur and Boudh were the hottest at 40.5 degree Celsius each.