Two killed, 20 injured in road accident in Odisha

JAJPUR: At least two persons were killed and 20 others were injured, 12 of them critically, after the tourist bus in which they were travelling collided with a cement-laden truck in Jajpur district on Saturday. The incident occurred near Kadei Chhak on National Highway Number 16 within Barachana police limits of the district.

According to sources, the tourist bus carrying over 50 people was on its way to Puri from Kolkata in West Bengal. The tourist bus lost its control and hit a cement-laden truck from behind near Kadei Chhak. The incident resulted in the death of two persons, said to be the driver and helper of the bus, on the spot, while 20 people were left injured.