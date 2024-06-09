Two killed, 20 injured in road accident in Odisha

JAJPUR: At least two persons were killed and 20 others were injured, 12 of them critically, after the tourist bus in which they were travelling collided with a cement-laden truck in Jajpur district on Saturday. The incident occurred near Kadei Chhak on National Highway Number 16 within Barachana police limits of the district.
According to sources, the tourist bus carrying over 50 people was on its way to Puri from Kolkata in West Bengal. The tourist bus lost its control and hit a cement-laden truck from behind near Kadei Chhak. The incident resulted in the death of two persons, said to be the driver and helper of the bus, on the spot, while 20 people were left injured.
The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital while eight of them were later shifted to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated.
On receiving information, local police rushed to the spot and initiated a probe. “The accident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday. After getting the information, the night patrol and NH patrolling team rushed to the spot along with police station staff. We rescued some passengers by breaking the windows and rushed them to a nearby hospital for treatment,” said a police official.
There were around 50 passengers in the bus, he said.Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and further investigation is on.