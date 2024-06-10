107 crore patis in Odisha Assembly

BHUBANESWAR: The 17th Assembly in Odisha is a house of crorepatis. At least 107 newly-elected MLAs (73 per cent) in the 147-member legislative Assembly have assets of more than Rs 1 crore. The average asset per winning candidate is Rs 7.37 crore.

As per the data analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the highest 52 out of 78 MLAs from BJP, 43 of 51 from BJD, nine of 14 from Congress, one of CPI(M) and two out of the three Independents have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore. The number of crorepati MLAs stood at 33 in 2009, 76 in 2014 and 95 in 2019.

Seventeen MLAs have assets worth over Rs 10 crore, an equal number have Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore, 73 have Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore, 35 have around Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore and only five have assets worth less than Rs 20 lakh.

The average asset per winning candidate for BJP is Rs 3.92 crore, Rs 14.36 crore for BJD, Rs 1.82 crore for Congress, Rs 1.11 crore for CPI(M) and Rs 6.22 crore for Independents. The average asset per MLA in 2019 was Rs 4.41 crore.

Three winners from BJD are in the top spots with highest assets. Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud has assets worth over Rs 227.67 crore followed by Basta legislator Subasini Jena (Rs 135.17 crore) and Balangir MLA Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo (Rs 73.66 crore). Jena has the highest liabilities of Rs 29.24 crore and annual income of Rs 3.62 crore. Bangiriposi MLA Sanjali Murmu has the lowest declared assets of Rs 35,976.

As per the analysis, 85 of the 147 members (58 per cent) have declared criminal cases and 67 (46 per cent) have serious criminal cases pending against them. At least 55 MLAs of BJP, 15 of BJD, 11 of Congress, one CPI(M) and three Independents have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits.

Around 33 per cent of MLAs in 2009, 35 per cent in 2014 and 46 per cent in 2019 had criminal cases pending against them. At least 21 per cent MLAs in 2009, 28 per cent in 2014 and 34 per cent in 2019 had serious criminal cases.

According to the ADR report, the educational qualification of 43 MLAs is between the 5th pass and the 12th pass. Similarly, 97 have educational qualification of graduation and above and seven are diploma holders. At least 68 are aged between 25 and 50 years while 79 are in the age group of 51 to 80 years. Only 11 are women as compared to 13 in 2019.