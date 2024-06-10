217 vehicles seized for traffic violations in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The city police has seized more than 217 vehicles for traffic violations in the last two days.

The vehicles were seized for drunk driving, wrong side driving and using mobile phones while driving from various parts of the capital on Friday and Saturday. The crackdown was part of a special drive carried out at 50 sensitive locations under the supervision of Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh.

Police sources said 105 vehicles were seized for drunk driving, 127 for driving on the wrong side and 22 for using mobile phones while driving. Police have filed cases in court and the violators will have to pay fines to get their vehicles released. Police have also requested the RTO to suspend the driving licences of the violators.

Of the total vehicles impounded for drunk driving, 68 were seized by traffic police and 37 by the cops of various police stations.

“Luxury vehicles like Mercedes and Audi were seized for drunk driving. On spotting the police personnel, some violators even attempted to flee by taking U-turns but they were caught,” said a police officer.

Sources said police managed to stop the owners of two cars and five two-wheelers by using portable spikes when they tried to escape from the spot.

Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said a zero tolerance approach is being adopted towards traffic violations and requested the public not to use mobile phones while driving, drive on the wrong side or under the influence of alcohol.