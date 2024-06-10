32 cattle rescued from overturned truck in Odisha's Balasore

BALASORE : In the early hours of Sunday, 32 cattle being transported illegally from Odisha to West Bengal were rescued by local residents of Bhograi in Balasore district.

A truck, carrying the cattle, veered off the road near Deula Chowk due to alleged careless driving and overturned. Hearing the crash, nearby residents rushed to the spot and found the truck fallen by the roadside. They immediately rescued the cattle and informed the police.

Bhograi police reached the mishap site to assess the situation. By then, the truck’s driver and helper had fled. Police have launched an investigation into the incident and the rescued cattle were sent to a care centre after completing official procedures.

Preliminary findings of the police suggest that the truck was illegally transporting cattle out of the state. The vehicle has been seized, and its owner informed. Further details will be determined following the investigation, police sources said.

Locals alleged that numerous cattle-laden trucks routinely ply from Odisha to West Bengal via Jaleswar-Chandaneswar route, despite regular checks by Jaleswar police at the Laxmannath border checkpoint.