Monsoon progress slow in Odisha

Conditions for advancement of monsoon are not favourable in next five days, said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty. While there is no significant rainfall activity, parts of interior Odisha are experiencing heatwave conditions.

The met office has forecast heatwave condition in interior districts and sultry weather in coastal districts for next three days. In its extended range outlook for two weeks (June 7 to 13 and June 14 to 20), the met office has predicted above-normal maximum day temperature till next four days.

“Maximum day temperature is expected to be above normal by 3 degree Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius at a few places between June 7 and 13 which may lead to heatwave conditions in interior districts,” said Mohanty.

Subsequently, there may be some respite from the sweltering heat. Fairly widespread rainfall or thundershower along with heavy rainfall activity is expected at one or two places in the first half of week two (June 14 to 20), while maximum day temperature is likely to remain near normal or slightly above normal in interior districts during the second half of the above forecast period.

Heatwave condition is prevailing in parts of Odisha under the influence of dry north-westerly winds blowing towards the state. On Sunday, Nuapada was the hottest at 43 degrees Celsius followed by Boudh (41.7 degrees Celsius) and Balangir (41.5 degree Celsius). Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 39.6 degree Celsius and 38.8 degrees Celsius respectively.