Senior BJD leader Achyutananda Samanta retires from active politics

BHUBANESWAR : Senior BJD leader and former Kandhamal MP Achyutananda Samanta on Sunday announced retirement from active politics after his defeat in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election.

On Saturday, Samanta had met BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Nivas and expressed his desire to quit politics. He thanked Naveen for allowing him to contest Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha elections as a BJD candidate. The former MP also thanked the members of BJD and the people of the Kandhamal Parliamentary constituency for their love and support.

Announcing his decision at a media conference here, Samanta said he will continue his social work which he has been doing for the last 32 years. “My commitment to social service will continue till my last breath,” he added.

Samanta was elected to Rajya Sabha on a BJD ticket on April 4, 2018. His RS term was cut short after he was fielded by the BJD from Kandhamal LS constituency in 2019 polls. He won from Kandhamal by defeating Kharavela Swain of BJP by a huge margin of 1,49,216 votes.

In 2024 LS election, Samanta lost to BJP candidate Sukanta Panigrahi by a margin of 21,371 votes from Kandhamal. While Panigrahi got 4,16,415 votes, Samanta polled 3,95,044 votes.

The founder of KIIT and KISS, Samanta’s contribution to education, tribal upliftment, healthcare, rural development, art and culture is significant.