Tension at Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital as infant goes missing

BALASORE : Tension flared up at Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (FM MCH) on Sunday after a one-day-old baby boy went missing from the mother and child care ward.

The family of Anita Dandpat, a resident of Kulhachada village in Baliapal block, accused the hospital of failing to provide adequate security. Anita was admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning with labour pains and gave birth to a baby boy. Both mother and child were moved to the mother and child care ward for further treatment.

In the afternoon, while Anita’s parents went to fetch water, an unknown woman approached Anita, claiming the baby needed a mandatory vaccine. An ASHA accompanying Anita also suggested she hand over the baby.

Trusting them, Anita complied, but the woman did not return with the baby. When the family returned to find the baby missing, they confronted the ASHA but she left without responding, the family alleged.

As the mother was inconsolable over her missing child, the family filed a complaint with the police outpost on the medical campus, demanding immediate action to find the baby.

Chief district medical officer Dr Mrityunjay Mishra stated that they have reviewed CCTV footage, which shows a woman taking the baby from the ward. He assured that efforts are underway to rescue the baby immediately.

The incident triggered unrest among the family and other people in the hospital, who criticised the authorities for poor security, citing regular occurrences of theft and missing children.

A similar case was reported on April 4, when an eight-day-old baby boy went missing from the special newborn care unit. The baby was later rescued by police.