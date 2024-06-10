VK Pandian’s retirement a drama: BJP and Congress

BHUBANESWAR: Hours after BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik’s close aide VK Pandian announced retirement from active politics, the BJP and Congress described it as a drama and demanded that he should be made accountable for his deeds.

BJP spokesperson Pitambar Acharya said the arrogance shown by the former bureaucrat during election campaigning was unheard of in Odisha. “Crores of Odia people have been robbed by the cartel of Tamils under the BJD rule. These people should be punished. Pandian not only claimed to be the number two of the party but was also projected as the heir of Naveen Patnaik in politics,” he alleged.

The BJP leader said Pandian’s announcement of quitting politics is not enough. “Those guilty for pushing Odisha down should be punished. The former bureaucrat had no other option but to quit after the poll debacle of BJD and rising anger of people against him,” he added.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Sarat Pattanayak also said, “Retirement after destroying everything is only a drama. Pandian should be made accountable now that a BJP government is going to be sworn in.”

He further said there was strong resentment among people against him. BJD president Naveen Patnaik should realise this and take corrective measures in future. The Pandian issue is a reminder that people’s representatives should not be ignored, he added.