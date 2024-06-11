Bhakta resigns as Odisha Congress' campaign panel chairman

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of Congress campaign committee in Odisha Bhakta Charan Das resigned from his post on Monday taking responsibility for the poor show of the party in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

“I worked hard to contribute my best but unfortunately we failed to come up to the expectations. I take moral responsibility for the failure to get the expected number of seats both in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha,” he wrote in his letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Das appreciated the support and cooperation received from the Congress president, former president Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders of AICC during the election.

After Das’ resignation, all eyes are now on the next move of Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar and president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak following the debacle of the party in the just concluded elections.

Congress's mission of ‘nine to 90’ failed miserably in the state though there was improvement in the seat tally which went up to 14 from nine in 2019. The vote share of the party dropped from 16.12 per cent in 2019 to 13.32 per cent in this election. The party, however, managed to hold on to the Koraput LS seat which it had won in the last polls.

The party won all Assembly constituencies in Rayagada district while Sofia Firdous, daughter of former MLA Mohammed Moquim, and Tara Prasad Bahinipati retained Jeypore and Cuttack-Barabati seats respectively. However, several senior leaders including Pattanayak, Das and former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik faced defeat.

Sources said a meeting will be convened within next two to three days to review the performance of the party in the polls.