Biju Patnaik international airport gears up for VVIP flights

BHUBANESWAR: The swearing-in ceremony of the first BJP chief minister of the state promising to be a mega affair, the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) is gearing up for heavy traffic on Wednesday.
Close to two dozen flights are expected to carry top dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, central ministers and chief ministers of many BJP-ruled states and elaborate arrangements being made to ensure smooth movement of VVIP aircraft and commercial airlines alike.
“PM Narendra Modi and many VVIPs are expected to reach here on Wednesday and all the arrangements have been done as per the standard operating procedure,” BPIA Director Prasanna Pradhan told The New Indian Express.
Pradhan said the BPIA is ready for air traffic and parking management of all non-scheduled and VVIP aircraft. An internal meeting with all stakeholders, head of departments and operational heads was held to ensure smooth transition of all the guests at the airport, he said.
Sources said the prime minister is expected to arrive at about 2 pm on Wednesday. Several union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are also likely to arrive in chartered flights for the oath-taking ceremony.
There are 18 parking bays at the airport and at least three will be reserved for the prime minister’s special aircraft. On one bay, the PM’s aircraft will be parked and one parking bay each on the left and right sides will be kept reserved too, said sources.
The airport authority has planned that the VVIPs arriving will deboard at about eight parking bays and from there their aircraft will be moved to the old runway - 0523 which is not in use, while the remaining parking bays will remain open for the scheduled flights.
Parking arrangements for VVIP aircraft have been made at the old runway and its turning pad area. Various departments of the airport like air traffic controller, communications, operations, electrical, motor vehicle, fire and bird chasers will operate with maximum manpower on Wednesday, said sources.
BPIA made the arrangements in coordination with the state administration and various security agencies. Pradhan asserted the arrival of over a dozen special flights will in no way affect the regular commercial operations. On an average, there are about 45 aircraft arrivals and as many departures at BPIA every day.
On normal days, about eight bird chasers are engaged but BPIA has planned to deploy two to four more to ensure the VVIP aircraft do not get bird hits during their arrival and departure from the airport. Meanwhile, chief secretary Pradeep Jena said elaborate arrangements have been made for all the guests who will arrive in the city to attend the mega event.