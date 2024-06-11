Biju Patnaik international airport gears up for VVIP flights

BHUBANESWAR: The swearing-in ceremony of the first BJP chief minister of the state promising to be a mega affair, the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) is gearing up for heavy traffic on Wednesday.

Close to two dozen flights are expected to carry top dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, central ministers and chief ministers of many BJP-ruled states and elaborate arrangements being made to ensure smooth movement of VVIP aircraft and commercial airlines alike.

“PM Narendra Modi and many VVIPs are expected to reach here on Wednesday and all the arrangements have been done as per the standard operating procedure,” BPIA Director Prasanna Pradhan told The New Indian Express.

Pradhan said the BPIA is ready for air traffic and parking management of all non-scheduled and VVIP aircraft. An internal meeting with all stakeholders, head of departments and operational heads was held to ensure smooth transition of all the guests at the airport, he said.

Sources said the prime minister is expected to arrive at about 2 pm on Wednesday. Several union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are also likely to arrive in chartered flights for the oath-taking ceremony.

There are 18 parking bays at the airport and at least three will be reserved for the prime minister’s special aircraft. On one bay, the PM’s aircraft will be parked and one parking bay each on the left and right sides will be kept reserved too, said sources.