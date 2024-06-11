BJD symbol removed from LAccMI buses

BERHAMPUR: After BJD’s defeat in elections, the party’s symbol, conch has been removed from LAccMI buses in southern districts of the state.

Even as it is unclear who ordered removal of the conch stickers, the bus drivers and conductors as well locals are unsure whether the service will continue now that a new government is all set to take over.

Outgoing chief minister Naveen Patnaik had launched the scheme in southern region of the state to facilitate travel of people in rural areas, particularly women, as well as strengthening the economy in villages. Under the scheme, buses operates from every village in a district to the block headquarters.

Over 1,000 buses were pressed into service across the state under the previous dispensation’s 5T scheme and Mission Shakti members had been given the responsibility of operating the vehicles. The fare was fixed at `5 only for women. However, after around two to three months, several LAccMI buses developed snags and remained off the roads in some districts including Rayagada. Under the scheme, 87 buses were allotted to Ganjam district of which 57 were registered.

Meanwhile, while some buses stopped operating, 30 new ones are parked at Chhatrapur bus stand without being registered. Neither the district administration nor transport authorities are aware of the future of the buses.