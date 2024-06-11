BJP legislature party meet to elect new CM of Odisha today

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha waits with bated breath for its new chief minister, the legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet on Tuesday to elect their leader, paving way for formation of the first ever government of the saffron party in the state.

The leader of the BJP legislature party will take oath as chief minister at a state level function at Janata Maidan to be attended by a bevy of dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

As suspense over the new chief minister continues, three names have been making the rounds for the top post. Brajarajnagar MLA Suresh Pujari is the front runner followed by state BJP president Manmohan Samal and former minister KV Singhdeo.

The BJP leadership may spring a surprise like it had done in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh by announcing a CM who is not in contention. In all probability, the future chief minister of Odisha has been decided at Delhi and the legislature party meeting is a mere formality to obtain the stamp of approval, informed sources said.

Defence Minister Singh and Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav, both appointed central observers, will arrive here on Tuesday morning to attend the legislature party meeting to be held at about 4.30 pm, Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi told a media conference.