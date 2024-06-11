Koraput admin to initiate mass cattle vaccination

JEYPORE: Following reports of six anthrax cases in the past few days across different areas, the Koraput district health department has urged the district veterinary department to conduct mass vaccination of cattle in anthrax-prone regions to prevent the spread of the deadly spores, especially with the onset of the rainy season.

As per sources, consuming the meat of dead cattle is common among tribal communities in the villages of Laxmipur, Bandhugaon, Narayanpatana, Koraput, Boipariguda, Lamataput, Dasmantpur, and Semiliguda. Cattle in these areas often die from anthrax, and instead of burying the carcasses, the tribes consume the meat in communal feasts, leading to the spread of the fatal disease.

Alarmingly, about 60 per cent of cattle in these regions remain unvaccinated due to the community’s lack of awareness about anthrax. This has resulted in the transmission of the disease to humans who consume the contaminated meat.

Recently, six persons from Laxmipur and Dasmantpur villages contracted anthrax, reportedly after eating the meat of anthrax-infected cattle. To combat this, the district health administration has mandated the complete vaccination of cattle in these vulnerable areas.

Official sources state that the health department has requested urgent action from the district administration to ensure vaccinations are carried out immediately by the veterinary department. The vaccination campaign is set to begin in the affected areas within the next few days, sources added.

Additional district medical officer (ADMO) NM Satapathy, stated, “We have advised the district administration to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of cattle in anthrax-prone areas soon to prevent the spread of the disease during the rainy season. Additionally, we are implementing measures to educate the public about the dangers of consuming contaminated meat and the importance of vaccinating their cattle.” Last year during this time, two persons died and 12 were afflicted with anthrax in the district.