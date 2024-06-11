Modi reposes faith in Big 3 of Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A day after inducting three senior Members of Parliament from Odisha in his council of ministers with cabinet rank, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reallocated the education ministry to Dharmendra Pradhan and Railways to Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday.

Pradhan who served as the minister of education and skill development and entrepreneurship in the Modi 2.0 has retained education ministry while the other ministry went to Jayant Chaudhary of Rastriya Lok Dal.

The prime minister reposed confidence in Pradhan for initiating a massive transformation in the education system through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which is aligned to the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and aims to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society and global knowledge superpower.

Pradhan took to X to express gratitude to PM Modi. “Grateful to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for reassigning me the role of Minister of Education in Modi 3.0. A vibrant knowledge vertical will be one of the strongest pillars of Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Vaishnaw, a Rajya Sabha member from the state, retained the railway portfolio. He proved his ability by retaining the ministry of electronics and information technology. Known for his proximity to the axis of power, Vaishnaw, a former Odisha cadre IAS officer turned politician, also got information and broadcasting (I&B) in lieu of communication ministry which he held in the previous government of Modi.

Expectedly, Sundargarh MP Jual Oram got the ministry of tribal affairs which he was entrusted under the AB Vajpayee government in 1999. He was appointed as cabinet minister in the same ministry in the first term of Modi government at Centre. However, he could not make into the Modi cabinet in the second term.