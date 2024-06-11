Naveen wishes Modi, 3 ministers from Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Outgoing chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday congratulated Narendra Modi on being sworn in as the Prime Minister for a record third consecutive term.

In a post on X, Naveen said, “Wish you a successful tenure and best wishes to your team in fulfilling the aspirations of the people. May our beloved country reach new heights of development under your leadership.”

Naveen also congratulated three MPs from Odisha - Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jual Oram - who were inducted in Modi 3.0 cabinet on Sunday. “Congratulate members of Parliament from Odisha, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram and Ashwini Vaishnaw on being sworn in as ministers in the union cabinet. Wish you great success in your respective ministries for the nation and specifically for the people of Odisha,” he said.