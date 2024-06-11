Odisha: Kin of poll violence victims, Padma awardees get invite for oath taking

BHUBANESWAR: ‘ODIA Asmita’ - BJP’s poll plank that helped the party emerge as the biggest winner in the state’s electoral battle - will be on the show during the swearing-in ceremony of the first BJP government here on June 12.

The new government will be sworn in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday afternoon. While the swearing-in ceremony will be open for all to witness, the special invitees will include families of five persons who were victims of poll violence during the recently-concluded elections and state’s Padma awardees.

To mark the ‘historic’ oath-taking ceremony, the party has decided to exhibit different aspects of the state’s pride, be it its rich culture, traditions, heritage or history, through kiosks that would be set up at all important junctions of Bhubaneswar, beginning from the airport till the Janata Maidan venue, informed general secretary of state BJP Jatin Mohanty.

That is not all. Cultural troupes from all across the state are being roped in to showcase classical dance forms and music besides, popular performing folk art forms at these kiosks during the prime minister and VIP arrivals at the venue from the airport.