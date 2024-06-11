Odisha: Kin of poll violence victims, Padma awardees get invite for oath taking

BHUBANESWAR: ‘ODIA Asmita’ - BJP’s poll plank that helped the party emerge as the biggest winner in the state’s electoral battle - will be on the show during the swearing-in ceremony of the first BJP government here on June 12.
The new government will be sworn in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday afternoon. While the swearing-in ceremony will be open for all to witness, the special invitees will include families of five persons who were victims of poll violence during the recently-concluded elections and state’s Padma awardees.
To mark the ‘historic’ oath-taking ceremony, the party has decided to exhibit different aspects of the state’s pride, be it its rich culture, traditions, heritage or history, through kiosks that would be set up at all important junctions of Bhubaneswar, beginning from the airport till the Janata Maidan venue, informed general secretary of state BJP Jatin Mohanty.
That is not all. Cultural troupes from all across the state are being roped in to showcase classical dance forms and music besides, popular performing folk art forms at these kiosks during the prime minister and VIP arrivals at the venue from the airport.
Officials in the Culture department said that starting from the airport, the road to Janata Maidan will have portraits and busts of Odia legends including the Paika warriors. And within the gap of 200 metre to 300 metre on the stretch, cultural troupes will perform folk art forms and dance forms like Dalkhai, Sambalpuri and Odissi, they added.
The venue will be decorated in saffron hues with pictorial displays of icons of Odisha including Pandit Gopabandhu Das, Byasa Kabi Fakir Mohan Senapati, Madhusudan Das, Veer Surendra Sai and Biju Patnaik. While the dais will have Konark Sun temple’s wheel and other decorative panels as its theme, a section at the venue will also be dedicated to the state’s literature and literary legends.
The BJP general secretary added that invitations are also being extended to writers, educationists, cultural icons and other eminent persons of the state. “While the venue can accommodate 40,000 people, the timing of the event is being limited owing to the heatwave condition,” he informed.