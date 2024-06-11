Odisha: Missing infant rescued, 2 detained

BALASORE: Police detained two women on Monday, including an ASHA for allegedly stealing a one-day-old baby boy from the Mother and Child Care Ward of Fakir Mohan medical college and hospital (FM MCH) here. The baby has also been rescued.

The ASHA was identified as Kumari Sandhyarani Patra, wife of Prafulla Kumar Jena from Kullachada within Baliapal police limits. The other woman was Sandhya Patra, wife of Krishna Patra from Santia village within Jaleswar police limits. Both women are residents of Balasore.

Based on a complaint filed by the infant’s mother Anita Dandapat and her family, police are investigating to determine the exact motive behind the baby’s abduction.

Addressing media, Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said the case is under investigation. “The detained women are being questioned, and legal action will be taken based on the findings,” she added.

According to sources, Anita, wife of Purnachandra Dandpat, delivered a baby boy on Saturday night. Both mother and child were moved to the mother and child care ward for further treatment. On Sunday afternoon, while Anita’s parents were fetching water, Sandhya Patra approached Anita, claiming the baby needed a mandatory vaccine.