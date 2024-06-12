Odisha: Sans rehabilitation, homeless family forced to live in abandoned community toilet

CUTTACK: Despite tall claims by the government of providing proper housing facilities to the urban poor community, a homeless five-member family here has been residing at an abandoned community toilet at Murad Khan Patna in Jobra for over a year pointing at the apathy of the CMC in ensuring proper rehabilitation to slum dwellers.

Thirty-year-old Bichhu Naik, a daily wager, initially lived at Jay Maa Mangala slum near SCB medical college and hospital along with his family comprising his mother, wife and two minor children.

However in July 2010, CMC demolished the slum owing to which Bichhu’s and the other 239 families residing there were evicted from the area. Left to fend for themselves, the family then moved to a rented accommodation in Chauliaganj. Their misery, however, did not end here. With a meagre salary and responsibility to feed a family of five, Bichhu was unable to pay the rent and was forced to vacate the house.

Having left with no other option, the family shifted to the community toilet at Murad Khan Patna Sweeper Colony in ward no 41 which was at that time lying unused and in a dilapidated condition.